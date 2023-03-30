NPP constituency secretary lambasts Prof. Gyampo over JFK, Ntim leadership

Regional News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency secretary for Nhyiaeso, Mr. Michael Essel-Mills has criticized Prof. Ransford Gyampo over the latter's attack on the National Chairman and General Secretary of the party, Mr. Stephen Ntim and Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong respectively.



While urging the public to ignore what he calls an unwarranted attack on the leadership of NPP, the constituency described Prof. Gyampo who is a political science lecturer as 'a disillusioned and unpurposeful'



According to Prof. Gyampo of the University of Ghana, “JFK has so far been a massive disappointment. Stephen Ntim looks like his time is passed. They both look so manipulable, compared to their counterparts in the NDC, whose orders carry the force of law, despite the recent betrayal they suffered".



In a direct response from Mr. Essel-Mills, he took a swipe at the political science lecturer without mincing words.



“To sum up, his action is to search an avenue to shore up his depreciated image.” Mr. Essel-Mills wrote and shared on his Facebook wall.



According to Essel-Mills, JFK and Chair Ntim have succeeded in rallying their respected Members of Parliament together on decision-making such as non-participation in the censure motion and recent approval of the President's nominees



"The NPP Chair and the Chief scribe have re-energized and strengthened the base of the party just 8 months in office, an achievement, the disgruntled professor hate so much…



“The duo, can never be manipulated, yet they believe in a healthy, inclusive consensus building underpinned by mutual respect unlike those Gyampo is so fascinated about who think the issuance of directives is the way to go.” the Nhyiaeso NPP Secretary concluded.