NPP constituency secretaries petition Akufo-Addo for NIA jobs

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Constituency Secretaries Association of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to consider offering them job opportunities at the National Identification Authority (NIA).



The association requested that “qualified constituency secretaries” be appointed as Directors at NIA offices yet to be established in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.



A letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo’s Chief of Staff dated February 4, 2020 with Reference number Ref: NPP/ACS/001 indicated.



According to the secretaries, the establishment of the offices is a “good opportunity to help the constituency administrators to properly function and to consolidate government intension to create more jobs for its teeming grassroots at the local level.”



They noted that their inability to gain employment at National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) due to its overstaffed nature made life difficult for them, a reason for the petition to be considered in the President’s appointments.



The statement read: “Initially, secretaries across the country were targeted to be recruited into the National Health Insurance Authority, however, due to overstaffed nature at the NHIA, majority of our membership were not able to get employed, making life at the constituency very difficult, since they serve as the immediate link whenever members at the Polling Station level needed any form of assistance.



The petitioners are: Goldman D. Awuku, Convener, Lower Manya Krobo; Fenu Divine Osborn, Caucus Secretary, North Tongu; Maxwell Ekutor, Spokesperson, Fanteakwa North.



They were supported by 35 regional representatives from all 16 regions of the country.



