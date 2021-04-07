NPP considers quality not tribes – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advised

Politics of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwadaso Constituency, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Josephine Hilda Addo says the party elects its leaders based on their competencies and not the tribe they belong to.



She noted that the party is at a level where it needs a leader who can unite them and foster the growth and development of the NPP.



On her accord, regardless of the tribe from which the next flagbearer of the party will come from, “we will be appreciative of the person so far as she or he leads the party to a better place and increases us”.



Her reaction comes after the majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested that it will be unwise on the part of the NPP to present another ‘Akan’ after the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Happy 98.9 FM’s Don Kwabena Prah, she said, “Why should he say we don’t need an Akan to lead the party in the next election? We want quality and someone who can unite the party which has been divided. We need someone who can lead us in retaining power come 2024 regardless of the tribe she or he comes from”.



Hilda described the statement of the majority leader as a political language which will not help the NPP. “We need to stop towing the line we are on and rather engage the grassroots more in our dealings and refine the language we use. Politics has grown and developed past the propaganda we used in the past”, she intimated.



“The NPP needs to get a leader whom the country will support and not focus on tribal lines. We should support the president now so he leaves behind a great legacy rather than interfere with his work with such statements”, she reiterated.