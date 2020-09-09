General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP congratulates Akufo-Addo on his new job

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated President Nana Addo Dannkwa Akufo-Addo after he was elected new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday September 7.



The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, that “We are pleased to join the rest of the world to congratulate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his election as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit, which is being held in Niamey, the Capital of Niger.



“The election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which was done unanimously by his peers, to lead the sub-regional organization, is a testament of the great leadership acumen he has amply demonstrated over the years particularly in this period of global health crisis occasioned by the Covid-19 outbreak which has shuttered the world economy and destroyed livelihoods.”



The statement added “It would be recalled that at the time the world was clamouring for leadership in order to come to terms with the devastating impact of this pandemic, President Akufo-Addo, who is also the 2020 Flagbearer of the NPP, rose to the occasion and showed the way through his award-winning inspirational words and deeds that got the whole world talking. Almost every world leader hailed President Akufo-Addo for the leadership he had shown in this period of global health crisis.



“It is also worth pointing out that this meritorious honour conferred on the President of the Republic, is a vindication of the sterling performance of his government in delivering on its social contract with the Ghanaian people and transforming the Ghanaian society for all. It has indeed been three and half years of socio-economic transformation and visionary leadership from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Once again, the Party congratulates His Excellency the President of the Republic for yet again making Ghana proud and wishes him the very best in his leadership of the sub-regional organization.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.