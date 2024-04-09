NPP confirms Farouk Mahama as parliamentary candidate for Yendi

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, as its parliamentary candidate for the December 2024 general elections.



The winner of the party’s parliamentary primaries for the Yendi Constituency, held in January 2024, was not determined after confusion erupted during the counting of votes. This confusion led to both Farouk Mahama and his contender in the race, Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, claiming victory.



An Electoral Commission official was allegedly caught removing ballot papers belonging to Shanni Zakariah Mahama into his pocket during the counting process. This incident created tension, resulting in the destruction of voting materials by supporters of both aspirants.



Farouk Mahama was initially announced as the winner of the race, but the leadership of the NPP put the declaration of the results of the Yendi Constituency on hold, pending an investigation.



The NEC of the NPP has now confirmed that the Yendi MP would be the candidate of the party in the 2024 polls.



“The National Executive Committee has confirmed Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency,” part of a statement by the NEC on the resolution on parliamentary primaries in outstanding constituencies reads.



Also, for two constituencies, La Dadekotopon and Akan, the party agreed to open nominations for the conduct of parliamentary primaries.



For the Agona West Constituency, the party reinstated Joseph Afankwah “as an aspiring parliamentary candidate in the constituency.”



Read the full statement by the party below:







BAI/



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.