NPP commends Mpohor DCE, executives for contributing to the party's success

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Mpohor Constituency have commended the District Chief Executive (DCE) and party elders for working in unison to ensure the party’s victory in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



According to the party, the constituency’s contributions during the campaign resulted in a massive victory for the party.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Francis Awotwe, a leading member of the NPP in the Mpohor Constituency, thanked the electorate for retaining the Mpohor Seat in Parliament to support president Nana Akufo-Addo to deliver on his mandate.



“This is the only seat apart from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem seat in the galamsey prone areas that were won by the party We indeed have every reason to celebrate this great victory and appreciate the efforts of the DCE and the party Elders,” he emphasized.



He appreciated members of the party, particularly the party executives and campaign team members at the constituency for their gallant works in achieving success.

