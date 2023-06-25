NPP closes nomination for flagbearship race

Politics of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, Saturday, June 24, officially closed nomination for its flagbearship race.



Nine out of the ten aspirants who picked nomination forms successfully filed.



Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Minister for Railways and Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, was the last to submit his presidential nomination form on Saturday.



Mr Ghartey was given a rousing welcome by his supporters when he arrived at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down to submit the form.



The five-time lawmaker, speaking to the media after filing his nomination, said he was ready to make a significant impact on the political landscape.



He promised to transform the country, and improve the living standards of all Ghanaians when elected NPP Flagbearer and eventually, President of Ghana.



The NPP opened nomination for its presidential primary on May 26, 2023.



The Party has slated August 26 for its Special Elections and November 4, for the National Conference to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.



Those who have filed nominations are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The rest are: Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong, and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.