NPP campaign team urged to be good ambassadors to party

File photo: The NPP youth has been tasked to win more votes for the party at the December polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kumbungu Constituency campaign team has been advised to work in unity to retain the party in power in the December general elections.



They should reach out to the electorates in the constituency of the good works of the government to win more votes for the party at the polls.



Alhaji Imoro Issahaku Jamal, the Former Kumbungu Constituency Chairman of the NPP, gave the advice when the NPP out-doored its constituency campaign team, in Kumbungu.



Addressing party members and sympathizers, Alhaji Jamal, who is also a member of the NPP Northern Regional Council of Elders, said the party had targeted capturing the Kumbungu parliamentary seat which is currently occupied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“We need to do a house-to-house campaign to canvass more votes so that this can be possible.”



He encouraged the team members to discharge their duties to ensure the NPP retained power in the December 2020 polls.



“Explain government’s policies and programmes to the constituents to convince them to massively vote for our parliamentary candidate and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in the December 7 elections,” he said.



Alhaji Jamal said: “the people are interested in policies and programmes that would improve on their living conditions and so the campaign should focus on these issues and not insults and attacks on our opponents.”



He was confident that the NPP would emerge victorious in the elections, saying “with the development projects carried out across the entire country by the NPP government, of which Kumbungu was not left out, we will retain the power to continue the good works we started.”



The members of the campaign team pledged their commitment to ensuring the government’s policies and programmes were adequately propagated and accepted by constituents to ensure they amassed more votes for the party to retain power.

