NPP calls for arrest of Azorka over ‘bloody’ comments

The comments made by Chief Azorka should not be taken for a joke, NPP says

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has called for the arrest of the First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, for threatening to shed blood.



According to the NPP, the comments made by Chief Azorka should not be taken for a joke since he has over the years proven only to be a violent person.



In a video that went viral, the First Vice Chairman of the party was heard inviting members of the NDC to pick arms against their opponents in the NPP.



This prompted the NPP in the Savannah Region to react.



Speaking to the media in Damongo, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, called on the security to immediately arrest Azorka.



Alhaji Sulemana noted the NPP as a party, believes in the importance of data for election purposes especially the 2020 elections.



He mentioned the NPP was only compiling data to analyse ahead of their campaign.



He revealed that though the threats of Azorka are borne out of ignorance, the First Vice Chairman of the NDC is a known violent person.



“Azorka simply exhibited his ignorance about the relevance of research to elections. It is clear he knows nothing except noise and violence.”



The Regional Chairman, however, stated the NPP in Savannah Region though peaceful, will not hesitate to instruct their members to deal ruthlessly with any individual who threatens the peace of the region.



Background



Chief Sofo Azorka on Saturday while addressing party supporters in Damongo warned the NDC will “finish” any NPP member who in the name of data attempts to take details of any NDC member.



“We will finish them,” he is heard saying in the video.



In a related development, the Deputy National Campaign Coordinator for the ruling New Patriotic Party and Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, has called on the people of the Savannah Region to reject the NDC come December 7.



According to him, the flagbearer of the NDC though hails from the Region, was unable to give them a region which they so much needed.



The Deputy National Campaign Coordinator made these remarks when he inaugurated a 17-member regional campaign team in Damongo.



Dr.Alhaji Mustapha Hamid also called on Ghanaians to break the eight-year mandate given to ruling governments in order to accelerate development.



He noted it will be difficult to reverse the gains of regimes if successive governments are given more time in office by electorates.

