Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: GNA

NPP bribing drivers with money to vote for them - Union

The National Executive Committee of True Drivers Union has alleged that some personalities within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are meeting drivers in some selected regions to financially induce them.



The group says from what they have gathered that the NPP wants to buy the votes of drivers to enable them win the 2020 presidential election.



The Public Relations Officer of the union, Yaw Berimah, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the clandestine agenda has been branded as “Listening to drivers, knowing their concerns and addressing them.



He noted that they are astonished as to why a party which accused the opposition of soliciting ideas from ‘common drivers’ is now after launching their manifesto seeking to know the woes in the transport sector.



He has therefore admonished members of the union to treat this invitation with impunity and the contempt it deserves.



Meanwhile, the Greater Accra NPP is set to meet commercial drivers at a durbar under the theme: ”Keeping the relationship to consolidate our progress”.



The durbar is set to be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Obra Sport.



But Yaw Berimah says the move by the NPP is hypocritical because when the NDC came to drivers to solicit their opinions on policies, they described them as a party lacking ideas.



”But today, they want to meet drivers and ask what we need. It is too late. The NPP sat in their rooms and designed their manifesto. The NDC came to us and asked for our opinion and what we needed to be done for us. The NPP mocked and ridiculed them. Today, they want to meet us. What do they want to meet us for?”



He wants the NPP to use the money for the organization of the durbar to repair the deplorable road at Darkuman junction.



"The government is behaving as if its army of goats have gone mission and searching for them in a hen-coop,” he said.





