NPP behind alleged registration of foreigners in Banda – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono Region has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) planned and executed the registration of foreigners in the Banda Constituency to make the opposition party unpopular.



In a press statement issued on Friday, July 17, 2020, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, said their investigations have revealed that some known names in the NPP masterminded the registration of some alleged foreigners in the Banda constituency.



“A known NPP Woman Activist led these Ladies with the promise of being one of their Guarantors, in an attempt to register at D/A Primary School Bongase-Kramoline Registration Center (J100602), as Voters in Bongase, Banda Constituency,” the Bono NDC Regional Secretary alleged in the release.



The press release added that “the accusation was first hatched by an Employee of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, a well-known NPP Member and a self-acclaimed National Security Operative called Prince, who recorded and directed this video clip of these vulnerable Young Ladies and made a voiceover commentary accusing Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim and the NDC for bringing Foreigners from Ivory Coast to register in Banda Constituency.”



Ghana Immigration Service Officers in Banda District arrested five Young Ladies accused of being foreigners from Ivory Coast and allegedly brought in by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency.



According to the NDC, “these vulnerable Young Ladies are from Pofia in the Nandom Municipality, Upper West Region and are residents of Bongase, Banda District. Their Landlord and Landlady are also known New Patriotic Party (NPP)Members; Yaw Zugu and Madam Akua Donkor respectively, all of Bongase.”



The opposition party, therefore, called on the security authorities to prosecute the individuals involved in the setup and promised to endanger the NPP if they fabricate more lies to make the NDC unpopular.



