NPP behaving as if they won 2016 polls on silver platter – Owusu Bempah laments

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI) has lamented how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is toying with the political mandate that it holds going into the 2024 general elections.



Owusu Bempah, a spiritual force behind president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed that prior to the 2016 elections, his church had played a key role in the political victory that led to Akufo-Addo coming into office in 2017.



Without mentioning names, he accused some people of being ungrateful in seeking to belittle the impact that he had on the NPP campaign at the time.



After lamenting over mistreatment that he has received under this government, Owusu Bempah said during the later part of his September 10, 2023 sermon: “The NPP behaves as though they got power on a silver platter,” he stressed then added an account of why he believed current Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare (IGP) hated him.



“I may reveal deeper secrets in later disclosures but let no one say I talk too much, because some of us have suffered till God elevated us to this level. This government is a beneficiary of our toil and sacrifices.



“No one can remove me from its 2016 electoral victory. I played a major part, just that some people are ungrateful, we have suffered. The work God did through me for the NPP to come into government, it is only an ingrate who will say I did nothing,” he stressed.







