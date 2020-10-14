Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

NPP beats NDC in Kumasi over party flags and other paraphernalia

NPP have the decorated the roads with their flags

The hoisting of flags and display of various party paraphernalia in the lead up to elections across the world is a common phenomenon, particularly in West Africa.



In Ghana, the battle for supremacy in the exhibition of party flags and other paraphernalia, since the inception of multi-party democracy in 1992, has been between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The two parties with the largest following flood the country, especially their strongholds with their colours on the eve of electioneering periods.



Whilst, flags are hoisted on light poles in the middle of streets, posters are placed on walls and other surfaces at vantage locations.



The wearing of 'T' shirts designed with party colours, headgears and other personal effects is also a characteristic activity by party folks.



The tempo of the aforementioned activities gets increased when elections are drawing nigh.



Ghanaweb's observation in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region, has revealed that the NPP has beaten the NDC over the display of party colours in the city.



Unlike previous elections where the two biggest parties went neck to neck with each other in terms of the demonstration of party paraphernalia, the NPP has stolen the show this time around.



Flags of the NPP and other paraphernalia have taken over the city, whereas, that of the NDC are almost non-existent.



One can easily see the flags of the ruling party flying high on light poles across the city and enthusiastic supporters wearing their 'T' shirts to go about their normal duties.



Posters of the presidential candidate who is also the incumbent president and the parliamentary aspirants have also inundated the nook and cranny of the city.



The same cannot be said about the NDC except in the Asawase constituency which is the stronghold of the opposition party.



Interestingly, the minute parties, particularly, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) which is led by 'Osofo Kyiriabosom' is making a strong presence in the golden city.



Someone will say that Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region, is the political backbone of the NPP, therefore the party's activeness in the region should not be overblown.



But the concern is that the NDC has always maintained that if they can amass 30 percent of the total votes cast in presidential elections, they will automatically win that election in question.



Again, the party has three seats in the region namely Asawase, Ahafo Ano North and Ejura Sekyedumase.



Against this background, the party's perceived inactivity in the region cannot be simply overlooked with less than two months to the epic polls.



It is not clear if the seeming silence of the party is a strategy to outwit their main challenger in the December 7 polls or it is an admission of an imminent defeat in the region.



Could it also be that the party is financially challenged and is just finding it difficult to compete with the financial wherewithal of the party in the party that controls the national purse?



Well, answers to these questions would be known when the last ballot is cast on December 7 and the last ballot is counted and declaration made by the Electoral Commissioner (EC), who is the returning officer of the polls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.