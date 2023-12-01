NPP aspiring parliamentary candidate gifts party executives fridges

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

An aspiring parliamentary candidate of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem(KEEA) for the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr. Percyval Dennis Quaicoe has rewarded Electoral Area coordinators and polling stations executives in the area with tabletop fridges for their laudable work done for the party since 2000 to date.



The aspirant who doubles as the Central Regional First Vice Chairman of NPP and former polling station executive, surprised the executives when he(Percyval) organized a training workshop for all the Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling station executives of KEEA with strategies to break the eight and win KEEA parliamentary seat as well.



Mr. Percyval Quaicoe therefore promised to transform the lives of young men and women if allowed to serve residents as a Member of Parliament (MP).



He outlined health, sanitation, farming, education, and revamping of fishing business as his major priorities



“I am ever ready to be a servant for the people of KEEA to work hard to transform KEEA with my lobbying skills because I have a lot of connections and network both Ghana and outside Ghana without relying on Central Government for development,” he said.



“I work at an International Recruitment Agency that recruits youth and takes them outside the country to work. I run the first private scholarship scheme to give scholarships to youth to study abroad”, he promised.



Mr. Percyval Quaicoe promised to give opportunities to the people especially youth to study hard to the highest level to enable them to have the opportunity to study abroad.



He vowed to boost tourist attractions in Komenda-Edina-Edina-Eguafo to attract more investors and boost economic activities in the area as well.