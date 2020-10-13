General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP are saboteurs of dev’t – NDC Effutu candidate

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Effutu Constituency, Dr. James Kofi Annan

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Dr. James Kofi Annan, has described the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as saboteurs of development in the country.



He alleged that there have been several attempts by the governing party to halt several developmental projects he initiated and these alone should tell Ghanaians that the NPP is not development-oriented.



Dr. Kofi Annan made the observation in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, October 12.



The NDC candidate said he got an investor into the country with an investment sum of £50million but he was stopped by political powers in the country, particularly in the constituency.



He alleged that “the MCE for Effutu instructed I should not be given permit for any project and I started facing this when there was a change of government in the year 2017”.



“Since 2012, I have done projects every year in the Constituency. I was then [in] the NPP but the NDC that was in power helped me to do what I did. I did so many projects while I was [in] the NPP and the NDC was in power. I have done stadium, block factory, library, and many more, all in Winneba.”



The former UN Global Financial Sector Commissioner said: “they stopped a beach resort I am constructing. The MCE came to the site to stop the work personally. They see me as a threat and the NPP has rendered me down financially”.



Dr. Kofi Annan revealed that no private individual in the constituency has helped the people more than him, ever since the constituency came to being.



“There is no private person in the constituency who has done even a quarter of what I have done. Every year, I put over 300 people into learning of different kinds of trade. Every lady taxi driver in Winneba I put her into that.”



He said: “I try to encourage females to enter into male-dominated professions, so I have taken so many ladies into taxi, mobile phone repairs, auto sprayer, etc”.



He said, “when I write my book in future, people will know what I have done in the constituency.”



The founder of Challenge Height said, “I will create 30,000 jobs not only in the constituency, but the nation as a whole”.



“Not in Effutu Constituency alone, but the entire nation. JM says he would create one million jobs and I have promised to create 30,000 jobs. I am creating Winneba Central Market. It will bring 4,000 jobs and the estimation is more and I have the investors. I am not going to use government funds.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.