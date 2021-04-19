NPP are loyal to tradition not individuals – Ebi Bright tells NDC

Politics of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Class FM

A former Tema Central parliamentary candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ms Ebi Bright, has said “one of the few things that I envy about the NPP [New Patriotic Party] is their loyalty to their direction”.



According to her, “they [NPP] don’t make it about the individuals”, adding: “They don’t have to like me, they are looking for what I bring to the table for the advancement of the common good.”



The former actress, who urged the NDC to strive to become “the alternative” to Ghanaians, spoke at an open forum on Saturday, 17 April 2021, on the theme: ‘Securing the Future of the NDC’.



Also at the forum was former Defence Minister Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, who observed that a “conservative property-owning democratic party” like the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) “running social projects like free education and the Metro Mass transport”, “brings us [NDC] to the political crossroads and that is where NDC has to make itself not just another political party but an alternative political party with an alternative vision for this country.”



Dr Kunbuor added that the “only reason we are still interested” in the NDC is that “we know the party has a vision of being a credible, progressive and alternative political force in this country.”



The forum was attended by prominent faces such as former flagbearer aspirant Goosie Tanoh and former Information Minister Fritz Baffour, amongst others.