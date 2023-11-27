NPP are better managers of the health sector in the country - Dr Ayew Afriye

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ayew Afriye, Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament, has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proven itself as a more superior manager of the health sector in the country than any other.



According to Dr Afriye, despite challenges posed by the country's economy, the NPP has demonstrated unparalleled efficiency in handling the health sector, outshining the efforts of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"The NPP, by far, are better managers of the health sector in the country, in spite of the difficulty in the economy," Dr. Afriye stated.



He then went on to draw a stark comparison between the accomplishments of the NPP and the projects initiated under the NDC.



"Under the NDC, projects that have completed and I will say on any day, Ridge Hospital, UGMC, and Dodowa. You cannot compare," he emphasized.



Dr. Afriye also addressed the National Medical Supply (NMS) project, initiated under the NDC.



According to him, only one of the projects in Dodowa saw the light of day, while others in locations like Fomena, Takoradi, Abetifi, Garu, and Kumawu remained incomplete.



In contrast, he highlighted the NPP's progress in completing the Fomena project, which he claimed is now 40% completed.



"As I sit here, the NMS project that was initiated under the NDC, of which only one of them in Dodowa, saw the ray of light. However, Fomena, it is about 40 per cent as I speak to you. It has been completed by the NPP. Takoradi, Abetifi, Garu, Kumawu all not done, “ he said during the 2024 budget debate on the floor of the house.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



