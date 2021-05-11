NPP appointees using uniformed military men to steal land, bully legal owners – Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament has alleged that some leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party are using the Military to steal peoples properties in the country, MyNewsGh.com reports.



According to him, these members of the government and the political party involve the military when they take lands belonging to others; something he believes is wrong.



“I will call the Minister. Some NPP members are using Soldiers to steal peoples properties from them. The guy has his documents but when he goes on the land, they call Soldiers to come there. Are soldiers land guards now?” he questioned while speaking on Net2TV.



He cited what was happening in Tsado where some leadership of the governing party are involved in forcefully taking peoples lands and disgracing the party.



Kennedy Agyapong also mentioned that a long distant relative of former President John Agyekum Kufour was involved in stealing lands belonging to other people using the name of the former President.



“A distant relative of former President Kufuor is defrauding people, seizing their lands in Cantonment,” he said on Net2 TV on Monday, May 10, adding that “Stop tarnishing the image of Kufuor because he will not do such a thing.”