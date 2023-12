NPP announce approved voting centres for Saturday's polls

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Secretariat of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the approved voting centres for the conduct of the Orphan Constituencies Parliamentary Primaries slated for Saturday, December 2, 2023, and Sunday, December 3, 2023.



All stakeholders are kindly entreated to comply with these provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent process.





VOTING CENTERS FOR ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2023)



S/N REGION CONSTITUENCY VOTING CENTER



1 ASHANTI EJURASEKYEREDUMASE



EJURA AGRIC COLLEGE



2 SEKYERE AFRAM PLAINS PRESBY PRIMARY, DROBONSO



3 ASAWASE ASAWASE METHODIST SCHOOL PARK



4 BONO JAMAN SOUTH DROBO SENIOR HIGH



5 DORMAA WEST CHURCH OF PENTECOST, CENTRAL ASSEMBLY



6 BANDA AHENEKURO CULTURAL CENTER



7 WENCHI KOASE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



8 TAIN WC PRIMARY SCH NSAWKAW



9 JAMAN NORTH BOARDER VIEW-SAMPA



10 BONOEAST



SENE EAST S.D.A PRIMARY SCHOOL ‘A’ KAJAJI



11 ATEBUBU ANGLICAN PRIMARY SCHOOL ATEBUBU



12 SENE WEST D/A NO. 1 JSS KWAME DANSO



13 NKORANZA NORTH PENTECOST CHURCH BUSUNYA



14 TECHIMAN NORTH PRESBY PRIMARY SCHOOL TUOBODOM



15 KINTANMPO NORTH KINTAMPO SNR HIGH DINNING HALL



16 NKORANZA SOUTH WC JHS KISSIMAN



17 PRU EAST D/A NO. I JHS YEJI 1



18 CENTRAL TWIFO ATTIMOKWAA



TWIFO PRASO NURSING TRAINING COLLEGE



19 AGONA EAST PRESBY KG SCH AGONA NSABA



20 GOMOA WEST GES OFFICE, APAM



21 K.E.E.A WA PRI SCH, BRONYIBIMA



22 CAPE COAST SOUTH ADISADEL COLLEGE PARK



23 UPPER DENKYIRA WEST HEALTH CENTRE KROFOFROM



24 ASIKUMA ODOBEN BRAKWA CATH BOYS PRIM SCH ASIKUMA



25 AWUTU SENYA WEST ST KILIAN PRY SCH



26 CAPE COAST NORTH WAEC HALL MEMPEASEM



27 EKUMFI METH. PRY. SCH. ESSARKYIR



28 EASTERN LOWER MAWA KROBO MANYA KROBO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, NUASO NEWTOWN



29 AYENSUANO ASUBOIMAN JHS SCH ASUBOI



30 AKWATIA JUNIOR STAFF CLUB (WALKER CLUB AKWATIA)



31 AFRAIM PLAIN SOUTH RC PRIMARY SCHOOL, TEASE



32 AFRAIM PLAIN NORTH DONKORKROM ZONE CENTER



33 ASUOGYAMAN COMMUNITY CENTRE, AKOSOMBO



34 GREATER ACCRA SHAI OSUDOKU REGIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS



35 AYAWASO NORTH SCHOOL OF CATERING MAMOBI (1)



36 ABLEKUMA CENTRAL ODOKOR POLICE QUARTERS



37 LEDZOKUKU CAMP 2 JHS



38 AYAWASO EAST NIMA 1 & 2 CLUSTER OF SCHOOLS



39 ASHIAMAN AGYIRI NYARKO SCHOOL COMPLEX



40 KPONEKANTAMANSO



METHODIST PRIM. SCHOOL KPONE



41 SEGE DC JHS SEGE



42 ABLEKUMA SOUTH KORLEBU POLICE STATION



43 ADENTA VICTORY PRESBY CHURCH, FAFRAHA



44 KROWOR PRESECO, NUNGUA



45 ODODODIODIO ASHIEDU KETEKE SUB METRO OFFICE



DOME OBOMABREA HOBOR FOOTBALL PARK



47 NINGO PRAMPRAM ANGLICAN JHS- PRAMPRAM



48 KLOTTEY KORLE YMCA



49 OKAIKWEI NORTH SUNNY SIDE SCHOOL, NII BOIMAN



50 MADINA LEGON PRESEC



51 NORTH EAST BUNKPURUGU NAJONG NO. 2



52 NALERIGUGAMBAGA



SAKOGU



53 NORTHERN TAMALE SOUTH LAMASHEGU PRIMARY SCHOOL



54 TAMALE NORTH NOBISCO(I)



55 KPANDAI D/A PRIM. SCH. IQANDAI



56 TAMALE CENTRAL JUBILEE PARK



57 WULENSI E/A NO 2 PRIM SCH WULENSI (M030201)



58 SAVELUGU NEW TOWN MOSQUE



59 OTI KRACHI EAST DAMBAI TRAINING COLLEGE



60 NKWANTA NORTH D /A JHS B KPASSA



61 KRACHINCHUMURU



D/A JHS CHINDERI



62 NKWANTA SOUTH KYABOBO CENTRE



63 KRACHI WEST KRACHI SENIOR SCHOOL



64 GUAN LIKPE SEC SCHOOL, LIKPE-MATE



65 AKAN KADJEBI ASATO SECONDARY SCHOOL (KASEC)



66 SAVANNAH SALAGA SOUTH SALAGA SENIOR HIGH



67 YAPEI/KUSAWGU E/A PRIM SCH. YAPEI



68 BOLE-BAMBOI DISTRICT OFFICE



69 SAWLA-TUNAKALBA



SAWLA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



70 UPPER EAST TEMPANE TEMPANE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



71 BUILSA SOUTH CHEERFUL TORTISE



72 TALENSI TONGO COMMUNITY CENTER



73 BOLGA CENTRAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS



74 NAVRONGO CENTRAL BALOBIA JHS



75 ZEBILLA ZEBILLA CEPS BARRIER ‘B’ (R101602)



76 PAGA PRIMARY SCHOOL (LIB), PAGA



77 NABDAM NANGODI SOCIAL CENTRE(R090606)



78 GARU GARU D/A PRIMARY SCHOOL



79 BONGO BONGO DISTRICT ASSEMBLY HALL



80 UPPERWEST



WA EAST FUNSI PRIMARY SCHOOL



81 DBI ISSA PRIMARY SCHOOL



82 WA WEST D/A JHS WECHIAU



83 WA CENTRAL WA TECHNICAL SCHOOL



84 JIRAPA ST. AUGUSTINE JUNIOR HIGH 2 JIRAPA



85 SISSALA WEST KONNALA PRIMARY 1 GWOLLU



86 LAWRA LAWRA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



87 VOLTA SOUTH DAYI GOVCO HALL, PEKI



88 AKATSI SOUTH WC PRIMARY PRIMARY SCHOOL LOWER FIATO 1



89 HO WEST E.P PRIM SCH, DZOLOKPUITA



90 AGOTIME-ZIOPE S.H.S KPETOE 1



91 HO CENTRAL MAWULI SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



92 KPANDO DIST COUNCIL HALL TSAKPE 1



93 KETU SOUTH P.W.D. YARD HEDZRANAWO



94 SOUTH TONGU G. P. PRIM. SCHOOL “A” SOGAKOPE



95 KETA E.P PRIMARY SCHOOL DZELUKOPE



96 ADAKLU JHS ADAKLU WAYA GBOGAME 1



97 NORTH TONGU RC PRIMARY SCHOOL BATTOR



98 CENTRAL TONGU DISTRICT ASSEMBLY HALL, ADIDOME



99 AFADJATO SOUTH E.P. PRIMARY SCHOOL GOLOKWATI



100 WESTERN EVALUE AJOMORO GWIRA BAMIANKOR WA BASIC SCHOOL PARK



101 AMENFI CENTRAL AKYEKYERE D/A SCHOOL



102 AMENFI EAST JAPA M/A BASIC SCHOOL



103 WASSA EAST DISTRICT ASSEMBLY CAR PARK, DABOASE



104 PRESTEA HUNI VALLEY GOLDEN HOTEL, BOGOSO





105 WESTERN NORTH AOWIN ENCHI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION



106 JUABOSO FORESTRY COMMISSION, JUABOSO



107 BIA WEST FORECOURT OF THE BIA WEST DISTRICT ASSEMBLY



108 BODI ANGLICAN CHURCH, BODI



VOTING CENTERS FOR ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES (SUNDDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2023)



109 CENTRAL GOMOA EASTCONSTITUENCY



DA PRIM SCHOOL PARK, POTSIN



110 NORTHERN SABOBACONSTITUENCY



COURT HOUSE SABOBA



111 AHAFO ASUNAFO SOUTH AHWIAM RC SCHOOL PARK