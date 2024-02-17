NPP and NDC undermine the progress of this country – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, has accused both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of undermining the progress of the country.



A February 16, 2024 press statement signed by Duke Aaron Sasu, the spokesperson for the Movement for Change, emphasized that the existing political duopoly fails to represent the true interests of the nation.



It added that Alan, a former trade minister under the NPP, denounces any attempt to associate himself with either of the two major parties, labelling such moves as a propaganda piece aimed at creating a false narrative.



“The attention of the leadership of the Movement for Change has been drawn to a propaganda piece that seeks to create a false narrative of collaboration between Alan Kyerematen and one of the political duopoly.



“The message of the Movement remains, that the existing political duopoly of the NPP and NDC in no way represents the interest of this country.



“The NPP and NDC in their current forms continue to undermine the progress of this country and are no longer representative of the ideals of progress and prosperity that define the Ghanaian people,” part of the press statement said.



The Movement for Change further called on Ghanaians to vote for Alan Kyerematen in the 2024 elections.



“It is the duty of every Ghanaian in defense of the constitution and in the interest of economic prosperity for all, to vote for Alan Kyerematen as President in the 2024 Elections.



“Alan Kyerematen and the Movement for Change remain focused as we work towards a Government of National Unity by engaging every single Ghanaian on a new path of transformation,” the statement added.



It may be recalled that the Social Democratic Forum, a group affiliated to the NDC, accused the party of relying on Alan Kyerematen to secure its victory in the 2024 elections, especially in the Ashanti region.



The group urged the party to divert resources meant for the Alan Kyerematen 'alliance' to grow the grassroots of the party.











