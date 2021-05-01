NPP always vindictive against NDC professionals – Mahama

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Former President John Dramani Mahama says anytime the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in power, professionals perceived to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are usually hounded out of jobs.



He said this is not what happens when the NDC is in power.



Speaking as the Special Guest at the Annual Conference of the NDC Professionals Forum on Thursday, April 29, the three-time leader of the NDC said the Forum has increased the confidence of professional groups in identifying publicly with the NDC.



“Before Pro-Forum, we have a lot of people who support the NDC but they hide under the covers and are not willing to show their faces as supporters of NDC.



“Of course, you can understand why with opponents who are so vindictive. I mean for many of them who are still in service. . .showing their faces is often dangerous.



“It is not the same when NDC is in power. People very freely identify with the NPP when NDC is in power and they don’t suffer any adverse consequences for it. Not the same when they are in power. There is a lot of vindictive hunting down of people who are believed to be NDC and taking them out of job.”



The former president, therefore, praised Pro-Forum for the confidence it has built up in a lot of NDC members, suggesting that in the future the Forum can apply to be an affiliate member of the party in order to be legitimately recognised by Congress.



He asked members to keep focus at a time the NDC is preparing to reorganise ahead of the 2024 elections, praising the decentralised structures of the Forum.



