NPP allegedly suspends 'Mahama forgive me' Manhyia North Polling Station organiser

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reportedly suspended its polling station organizer in the Manhyia North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, named Andy, who begged former President John Dramani Mahama’s forgiveness for voting against him.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb on October 20, Andy berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his poor handling of Ghana’s economy while expressing regret for his decision to vote against former President John Dramani Mahama.



“Honourable Mahama, please forgive me. Mahama, forgive me. I did not know that things were going to be like this. If I knew that this was what was going to happen, I would not have voted against you. Mahama, please forgive me.



“… As for you, Akufo-Addo, I am not going to say anything against you. After all these (difficulties), you are also insulting us by telling us that nobody held our hands to vote. 2024 will be here soon and you will see your stance.



“A dollar is almost GH¢15 and you’re telling us it is because of the Russia-Ukraine war. A gallon of petrol is now GH¢70. We can no longer buy cement. We have all packed our cars. Mahama please forgive, please forgive,” he said in Twi.



In another video sighted by GhanaWeb, Andy, who disclosed his suspension from the NPP, said that he has no regret for the comments he made.



He added that his suspension will not affect him in any way since the NPP has done nothing for him for the 12 years he has been serving the party.



“Yesterday, the dollar was GH¢14 plus. Today it is GH¢15, why? You have suspended me for speaking the truth.



“It has never been my intention to contest for a position in the NPP; it has never been my intention. Also, the NPP has never gotten me a job. I have been a member of the NPP for 12 years and you have not gotten me a job. And so, what is the essence of your suspension?



“… I will continue to seek Mahama’s forgiveness because I did not know this was how things were going to be. I have supported the NPP with my resources. I have used my money for posters, banners and other things. I don’t want to hold any position in the NPP and I will continue to beg Mahama for his forgiveness,” he said in Twi.



