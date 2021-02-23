General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP activist takes on Franklin Cudjoe over LGBTQI comments

Razak Kojo Opoku, the founder of the Concerned Voters Movement

Razak Kojo Opoku, the founder of the Concerned Voters Movement, has chided the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe over some statements he made regarding the ongoing conversations about same-sex relations.



Franklin Cudjoe in a statement issued on Sunday, February 21, 2021 stated that the doors of IMANI Africa are opened to funding from Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) groups.



He conceded that much as the principles of IMANI Africa on issues like this are in sync with the dictates of the Christian faith, he would not condemn or speak against LGBTQI activism in the country.



“I now understand why some are asking for IMANI’s stance on LGBTQI issues. I have read a bit now. Let me state emphatically, that IMANI has never received any support from any LGBTQI groups. If they give us money unconditionally, we will receive and use it to pursue our mission of holding public officers accountable,” he said in a statement on Sunday, February 21.



He added: “IMANI holds conservative, Christian, almost Catholic thoughts on such issues, but at the same time recognize our limitations to recommend how other humans should live their lives.



In a sharp response, Razak Kojo Opoku who is the head of the Public Relations unit of the National Lottery Authority, NLA; stated that Franklin Cudjoe’s indecision on the matter is borne by the fact that IMANI Africa enjoys some funding from LGBTQI groups.



According to him, by accepting donations from such organizations, IMANI Africa has been compromised and therefore cannot be trusted to act in the interest of majority of Ghanaians who are opposed to the LGBTQI and their operations.



“Franklin Cudjoe respectfully needs to ponder and think deep before he makes some of these reckless statements. Franklin Cudjoe should understand that, unconditional funding from LGBTQI shall definitely compromise him, weaken his resistance against LGBTQI and make it extremely difficult to speak against, criticize, resist and condemn the act.



“No one is judging the practitioners of LGBTQI, we are only condemning the acts and letting the LGBTQI community understand that it is ILLEGAL under the laws of Ghana”.



“Franklin Cudjoe's/IMANI's loud silence against LGBTQI clearly indicates that perhaps IMANI is in full support of LGBTQI. If not, Franklin Cudjoe/IMANI should be bold enough to publicly disown LGBTQI Community, he should use the same energy he uses to advocate for good governance to denounce the LGBTQI campaign” he posted his Facebook wall.



While calling for law enforcement agencies to deal with activities of the group as it is an affront to the laws of the country, Razak Kojo Opoku also disclosed that some religious leaders have gone quiet on the issue due to fears of being refused visas.



“Most Bishops/Pastors and Religious Leaders are AFRAID to use their platforms to condemn LGBTQI simply because of the fear of being Refused Visas and lack of offertory from the Western world,” he said.



