Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP accuses NDC of undermining democracy by protecting Assin North MP

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

The governing NPP caucus in Parliament has accused the opposition NDC caucus of obstructing government business with their protection of James Gyakye Quayson as the Assin North MP.



According to the NPP, the NDC is benefiting from the MP’s illegality of holding himself as the MP for Assin North Constituency despite an injunction from the High Court.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Effutu MP, says the NDC has exhibited these tendencies since the business of the eighth Parliament commenced.



He said the NDC caucus in the eighth parliament has refused to honour the High Court injunction restraining one of their members who hold dual citizenship [Ghana and Canada] from holding himself as an MP.



He noted the behaviour of the NDC caucus shows “bad faith” and “ambushed” of the system.



“We have contended that our friends are undermining the rule of law because, from the Clerks’ point of view, he communicated to the leadership of the NDC.”



“I think the NDC’s posture is dangerous for our democracy and dangerous for the rule of law in the sense that they have formed a human shield and protected him [Mr. Quayson],” he said.



One Michael Ankomah-Nimfa is seeking to annul the declaration of James Gyakye Quayson as the winner of the December 7, 2020, parliamentary polls because of dual citizenship claims.



During the inauguration of the eighth parliament, the NDC MPs argued that the High Court decision which restrains the MP-elect had not been communicated to their leadership.



Meanwhile, Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the NPP has also petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate the Assin North MP over the allegations.