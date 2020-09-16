Politics of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

NPP accused of stifling development in Ashanti Region

The government has been chastised for failing to continue projects initiated by its predecessor, resulting in development deficit in the Ashanti Region.



According to a former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Akwasi Ofori Agyemang, the slow pace of growth in the region can be attributed to the inaction of the ruling party New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He observed hospital projects at Fomena, Kumawu and Bekwai have delayed because the NPP decided to abrogate the projects.



“The NPP after clinching power in 2016 halted the Fomena Hospital project and that of Kumawu for obvious reasons. If the projects had continued by this time, Asanteman would have been boasting of more than four completed hospitals to enhance health delivery in the region,” he said on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma.



He further explained the NPP has caused financial loss because halting these projects will in turn escalate their costs.



The former MCE entreated the government to complete all ongoing hospital projects inherited to accelerate quality healthcare delivery for Asanteman.



“It is in the government’s own interest to finish the projects they inherited to compensate the people who voted heavily for them on 2020,” he added.



In response, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Kennedy Kankam, said the government remains focused in executing infrastructural development.



“The NPP is advancing infrastructure in Ashanti Region, talking of roads, schools and hospitals. We will complete all them but we had to conduct forensic audit into all the ongoing projects we inherited to ensure value for money; that is why most of the projects have delayed but it is the interest of the people to evaluate all contracts to enhance transparency and accountability,” he said.

