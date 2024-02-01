NPP Yendi chaos: What did the man say? – Randy Abbey mocks NPP chairman who made illegal declaration

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey, has questioned the details of what Alhaji Masawudu Osman, the National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said when he was captured on video illegally declaring the incumbent MP for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the winner of the recent parliamentary primaries.



Randy Abbey, who played the video three times on the show, said he struggled to understand the message the vice chairman was trying to convey as he seemed to be babbling during the declaration.



“National Communications Director, what did the man say? This is the declaration from Yendi, what did the man say? They played it three times,” he remarked on the Good Morning Ghana show on February 2, 2024.



In a viral video capturing the moment, Alhaji Osman said, "... we didn’t find the EC, all the EC have run away, look at the time. We have waited to six now; we didn’t see EC because they have been beaten mercilessly. It is based on this result that we have counted by EC, we have declared Alhaji Farouk of the NPP led by Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National third Vice Chairman, and Alhaji and National Secretariat which is led by Justin Frimpong Kodua and declare Farouk Aliu Mahama as the candidate-elect."



The declaration followed the disruption of the Saturday, January 27, 2024, polls in the constituency, over alleged stolen ballot allegations.



The chaos erupted during the sorting of ballot papers when an alarm was raised concerning an Electoral Commission (EC) official allegedly pocketing ballot papers belonging to fellow parliamentary candidate aspirant, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama.



As the situation escalated with ballot papers being tossed and turned, Alhaji Masawudu Osman took the stage and declared Farouk Aliu Mahama as the candidate-elect.



The counting process was disrupted when the presiding officer had tallied 296 votes in favor of the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, with 489 ballots remaining to be counted.



However, the actions of Alhaji Masawudu Osman has been greeted with condemnation from within the NPP, the EC, and other stakeholders.



The Electoral Commission, in a statement, distanced itself from the purported declaration, clarifying that it had not officially declared results for the Yendi Constituency.



Also, Hajia Abibata Shanni, the NPP parliamentary aspirant for the Yendi constituency, has since submitted a petition to the party's National Executive Council (NEC), urging them to order fresh elections in light of the chaos that marred the January 27 poll.



The CEO of MASLOC presented the petition, accompanied by video evidence showcasing the disruptions during the constituency elections, 3news.com reports.



In the petition, Hajia Abibata called on NEC to declare the elections "null and void" and to restrain the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, from assuming the role of MP-elect for the constituency.



Based on the evidence provided, Hajia Abibata's demands from NEC include:



Hold that NPP Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency held at Yendi on January 27, 2024, were tainted with substantial irregularities, violations, infractions and therefore lost its validity.



Declare that the 2024 NPP Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency held at Yendi on the 27th of January 2024 as null, void and of no effect whatsoever.



Declare that under the Parliamentary Primaries Protocols for Incumbent Members of Parliament of the NPP issued on the 22nd of January 2024 with reference number NPP/HQ/PR/2024/01/22/GS/PP. The only body mandated to conduct and declare results of the 2024 Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency is the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



Declare that neither the 3rd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, nor any party executive, party officer, nor any government appointee has the mandate to conduct or declare results or winner of the NPP Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency held on the 27th of January 2024.



Declare the illegitimate declaration of Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama by Alhaji Masawudu Osman as the winner null and void, with sanctions for disregarding party protocols.



Impose sanctions on Regional Party Officers involved in the misconduct.



Sanction all EC officers complicit in the process.



Issue an order prohibiting incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, from presenting himself as the Parliamentary Candidate Elect of the Yendi Constituency for the 2024 Elections.



Order fresh elections supervised by competent, independent, and sincere Electoral Commission Officers, Party Officers, and Security Officers.



Make any other order(s) deemed fit by the party under the circumstances.



NAY/AE



