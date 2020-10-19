Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

NPP Walks for Peace and Unity at Bibiani

The walk was aimed at fostering peaceful co-existence in the constituency in the 2020 elections

The Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday undertaken a special exercise, dubbed, “Peace and Unity Walk.



According to the organizers, the walk was aimed at fostering peaceful co-existence in the constituency, before, during, and after the forthcoming general election.



Addressing the large crowd after the walk, Mr Daniel Kwasi Nyame, Western Regional Manager of the Micro-Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), urged the electorate in the constituency, and the general Ghanaian society, to appreciate the good works of President Akufo Addo and the NPP government and vote massively for them in the December polls, to retain them in power, to complete their good works.



He charged the people in the area (especially the youth) to strive to avoid divisive acts, and warmongering, to let the peace and unity walk achieve the needed impact before, during, and after the general elections.



The MASLOC Manager also used the occasion, to encourage the youth in the constituency, to take advantage of the NPP government’s Youth Empowerment Programme, to better their lot.



The walk attracted NPP stalwarts in the Western and Western North Regions, including, Mr. Samuel Kofi Abiam, Regional Secretary, Mrs. Golly Antwi, Regional Women Organiser, Mr. Doe, Regional Youth Organiser as well as Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, and a host of others.

