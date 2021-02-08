Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Vice Chairman denies locking up school block over contract payment

play videoThe contractor is said to have locked up the classrooms preventing school children from going in

The Jaman South Constituency First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Yaw Afful has denied reports of locking up he Ampemkro/Asratoa Primary School in the Bono Region.



According to a news report by the Chronicle Newspaper on Monday, February 8, 2021, the NPP member was awarded a contract to build a six-unit classroom block under the One Million Dollar per Constituency for the Ampemkro/Asratoa Primary School in the Bono Region.



Reacting to the news in an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Afful who is the CEO of Henforo’s Construction Firm said contrary to reports that he had completed the project, his company was actually in the process of adding final touches to the six-unit classroom block.



He adds that the consultant assigned to his project by the state was yet to certify the project for him to hand over and that he would be setting himself up for extra cost if he were to allow usage of the building in its current state.



“With the work that is left, I should be able to finish in one week. But the consultant is yet to check on the project and I can’t allow them to use the building as the handing over has not been done yet. If I allow access and any damage is caused that will be my cost and I’ve not been paid so I can’t afford any extra cost,” he said.



According to the Chronicle’s report, Mr Afful sacked students who had already occupied the classroom and locked up the building.



The MCE for the area, Alhaji Abuu in a radio interview condemned the contractor; adding that the assembly was going to do everything possible to ensure the situation is resolved as soon as possible.



The contractor however retorted that he had not been treated fairly as no one has tried to listen to his side of the story.



Listen to the contractor explain his side below:



