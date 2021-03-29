NPP University certificate to be a requirement for holding office - John Boadu

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has earmarked the building of a university to train members on the party's philosophy as a key plan of action for the next few years.



According to the party’s General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, a certificate from the NPP university going forward would be a requirement for persons seeking to hold key positions in the party and in government with special focus on the post of District Chief Executives.



According to a Daily Guide report of March 29, 2021; Mr John Boadu stated that the party’s university is to serve as a vehicle to build the capacity of members at all levels.



“The purpose of the establishment of a New Patriotic Party-oriented Institute is to provide a formal and structured avenue for the training and development of the human capital of the NPP at all levels.



“The Institute will provide a forum for the education of members on party philosophy, values, history, political strategy and communication, as well as the means to imbue in members and inculcate in officers the tenets of (corporate) democratic governance and practice from the perspective of center right ideals,” he said.



He explained that Article 55 of the 1992 constitution mandates political parties to embark on public education, to the extent that “political parties will develop and present manifestos and assume the reins of government, it is expected that they will present well thought through, data informed policies and competent personnel to run both government and party.”



He recalled that the party had already resolved at its 2018 conference held in Kumasi to establish an institute to address some key areas, namely “training, policy development and advocacy and research and consultancy.”



The opposition National Democratic Congress in August 10, 2017 launched its version of a university.



The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy was established with the main focus of ensuring party enthusiasts understand the principles and ideologies of the NDC.



The NDC school however according to the party was not only limited to party members, but persons interested in learning more about the ideals of social democracy.