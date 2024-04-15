NPP-USA to reaffirm its commitment to Bawumia’s victory at its 30th anniversary

Diasporia News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be officially introduced by the NPP-USA Branch as their presidential candidate for the upcoming general election, as it seeks to reaffirm its commitment to his victory in 2024.



This event is part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the NPP-USA Branch. Established in September 1993, the NPP-USA Branch held its maiden Congress to formalize its formation, although the party had been organized long before the official Congress in Virginia, USA.



Over the past three decades, NPP-USA has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the party. Its contributions include advocating a democratic society, fighting for political power, championing constitutional reform, promoting innovation and technology in electoral processes, and establishing the External Affairs office, among other critical agendas.



The outdooring ceremony for the Presidential Candidate will showcase the strong support and solidarity he enjoys from the Ghanaian community in North America, reaffirming NPP-USA’s commitment to ensuring his victory in the 2024 General Elections in Ghana.



Additionally, the event will feature an award ceremony honouring patriots who have contributed to building the branch, as well as a fundraising activity to support the New Patriotic Party’s campaign and election efforts in 2024.



The event comes off on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, located at 5000 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22311, according to the Chairperson USA, Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong.