Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: NPP USA Communications

NPP USA makes cash donation to NPP Headquaters

The donation was in response to a direct appeal by the head office to external branches

The USA Branch of the New Patriotic Party today made a cheque donation of 100,000 ghana cedis to the party at its headquarters. The donation was in response to a direct appeal by the head office to external branches to not only support individual constituencies but also the headquarters for its operations.



The Director of Operations, Collins Nuamah made it clear that the contribution of the NPP USA in particular and the external branches in general has gone a long way to help grassroots activities. He was of the view that the external branches form the pillars of the party and their contribution go a long way to make the party more stronger and competitive.



The General Secretary, John Boadu in receiving the cheque praised NPP USA for their regular and sustained support to the party. He commended the branch for always setting the pace in providing timely support to the party any time they are called upon. He said, even in opposition the party finances has always come from its members contribution and that is what is making the party the most formidable in Ghana.



In presenting the cheque, the chairperson of the branch Mrs. Obaa Yaa Frimpong reiterated the support of the branch to the party and said as party of its contribution to the elections, the branch has adopted 24 constituencies where it is providing direct financing and logistical support to them for them to be able to win those seats. She is very optimistic that all those adopted constituencies will win those seats for the party.



Present at the event included the Director of Communications of NPP USA Mrs. Josephine Agyekum together with branch and party executives.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.