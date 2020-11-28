Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

NPP USA donates to Dr Anyars; endorses him to lead Tamale Central

NPP flag

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States led by its Chair, Mrs Obaa Yaa Frimpong, has thrown their weight behind the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central in the Northern Region.



NPP USA has therefore donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to support Dr Anyars’ campaign ahead of elections day December 7.



This was also followed by NPP Washington DC Chapter which also donated the same amount to Dr Anyars.



This took place at a fund-raising dinner organised by Dr Anyars’ campaign on Thursday.



In all, over GH¢200,000 was raised at the end of the cocktail dinner.



The NPP USA was represented by Mrs Obaa Yaa Frimpong, Branch Chairperson, NPP-USA, Mrs Josephine Agyekum-Wallace, Branch Communications Director, Dr Kwasi Gyan Ayim-Darko, Chairman, Atlanta Chapter,

Dr Michael Nana Nyame-Mireku, 1st. Vice-Chairman, Washington DC Chapter and Nana Nti Yeboah, an Elder at Washington DC Chapter.



According to NPP’s members in the USA, they are more than hopeful that come December 7, Dr. Anyars will be declared the Member of Parliament-elect.



“The good people of Tamale Central have brought up a son that has the spirit and the values of Tamale Central that can cause Parliament to earmark projects to this constituency,” Mrs Obaa Yaa Frimpong stated.



“And if Tamale Central needs somebody to represent them in Parliament, that can speak the values of Tamale Central in Parliament, it is no other person than Dr Anyars.”



She said “Dr. Anyars is a man some of us, we see him from afar; I’ve had the chance to hang around the Vice President, and I have seen him with the Vice President. His humility is unbelievable, and you hardly see this in people, especially in politics, and this man assumes that kind of humility”.



Dr Anyars, on his part, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the fellow patriots who have donated generously to support his cause.

