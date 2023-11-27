NPP UK strongly condemns violent acts at NDC assembly

Diasporia News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: NPP UK

The NPP UK expresses its strongest condemnation of the disturbing and unacceptable acts of violence displayed at an assembly of NDC members and supporters.



Reports and evidence have shown that during this assembly, NDC supporters and members under the influence of provocative rhetoric, brandished machetes and were urged to “show your weapons” to the assembly. This blatant display of weapons and the fostering of a threatening environment are reprehensible and directly undermine the principles of peaceful assembly and democratic discourse.



This event took place not at a public rally but at the forecourt of the residence of the former president and current flagbearer of the NDC, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



It is alarming and deeply concerning that, till now, HE John Dramani Mahama has not publicly condemned this act of violence. This silence raises serious questions, particularly in light of his previous statement about the NDC's 'revolutionary roots' and his claim that 'nobody can beat the NDC when it comes to violence.' Such rhetoric is dangerously provocative and undermines the democratic principles and peace Ghana has worked hard to maintain.



In light of these events, the NPP UK urgently calls on all civil society organisations including all faith groups, which have remained quiet this far, to come forward and unequivocally condemn these acts of violence. It is a critical moment for civil society to stand up and voice their opposition to any form of violence in political processes, to safeguard the democratic integrity of our nation.



The NPP has always stood for and advocated peaceful, respectful, and constructive political debate. The aggressive and violent behavior demonstrated at the NDC assembly poses a significant threat to public safety and tarnishes the democratic fabric of our nation.



We demand that the leadership of the NDC, especially HE John Dramani Mahama, immediately denounce these actions and commit to ensuring their political activities are conducted in a manner that respects the rule of law, human dignity, and the safety of all Ghanaians.



The NPP UK also calls on all political parties and their supporters to denounce violence and commit to a peaceful and constructive political dialogue. As we move towards future elections, it is crucial for all parties to contribute to a peaceful and secure electoral environment.



Ghana's democracy and the safety of its citizens must be the paramount concern for all. It is time for responsible leadership and decisive action against any form of political violence.



Long live Ghana, long live NPP, and long live NPP UK.



Signed.



NPP UK Communication Directorate,NPP UK

