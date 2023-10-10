NPP-UK endorses Bawumia for flagbearer

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially endorsed Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as their choice to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



This endorsement was declared during a private meeting held in Accra, Ghana, on August 25, 2023, which included the NPP UK branch leadership and a special electoral college.



Chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, leading the branch party executives, voiced their unanimous support for Bawumia's candidacy. Agyapong emphasized, "We believe the vice president, amongst all other candidates, is the one who can lead the NPP to retain power and break the eight-year cyclical change of governance." Continuity in the party's developmental initiatives was stressed as vital.



This decision to endorse Bawumia followed a thorough evaluation of all candidates and discussions with the general membership in the UK. The branch executives, including First Vice Chairman Alex Appiah Mensah, Branch Secretary Otuo Acheampong, and Branch Women's Organiser Patricia Achiaa Boakye, reaffirmed their dedication, with Agyapong stating, "The candidature of Bawumia is strategically important and the right move to break the eight," highlighting the consensus reached among the majority of members.



Vice-President Bawumia expressed his gratitude for the endorsement, acknowledging the trust and confidence that the NPP UK branch has placed in him. He stated, "I am deeply appreciative of the confidence and trust the NPP UK branch has placed in me. Together, we will continue the good developmental programs and initiatives for the betterment of our country."



It's worth noting that the NPP UK branch had previously thanked Bawumia for his participation in the NPP International Women's Conference 2023 held in London and reiterated their commitment to supporting the government and the president.



