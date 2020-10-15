Regional News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: GNA

NPP Teachers Network supports Saviefe Agorkpo CHPS Compound

A photo of NPP's Teachers Network

A group of teachers, known as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Teachers Network, has presented items to the Saviefe Agorkpo Community-based Health and Planning Service (CHPS) Compound to fight the coronavirus disease.



The items presented include 200 facemasks, three gallons of liquid soap, three containers of hand sanitizers, and five rolls of tissue papers.



Mr. Dickson Dorvlo, Ho-West Coordinator, NPP Teachers Network, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the gesture formed part of the Group’s support to the health facility to fight and control the spread of the disease.



He noted that although the government's effort in containing the spread of the disease was yielding the desired results, there were a need for benevolent individuals, groups, and organisations to continue to support health facilities.



Mr. Dorvlo said health workers were most vulnerable to the disease and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and safety items would help save lives.



He called on the management of the facility to make good use of the item adding that the group would extend its helping hand to them once there was the need to do so.



Madam Felicity Gadzekpo, in-charge of the facility, expressed gratitude to the Group for their kind support and also called for more from other individuals and groups.



She said the items would be put into good use and added that they would also help to ensure that visitors adhere to safety protocols.

