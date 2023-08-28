NPP Super Delegates: Could former President Kufuor have voted via proxy?

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

It has emerged that Former President John Agyekum Kufuor may not have taken part in the just-ended Super Delegates’ Conference of the governing party.



He was expected to vote at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters as a former President and card-bearing member in good standing but at the close of polls the man nicknamed the Gentle Giant did not show up in person



Reasons have not been ascribed to his failure to show up in person to vote was as a result of the fact the party had made room for proxy voting which some delegates utilized as in the case in point Kwabena Agyapong voting proxy for Otiko Afisa Djaba, former National Women Organiser of the party.



The Election Committee of the NPP and the former President’s office are yet to communicate what might have accounted for President Kufuor’s absence from the elections.



The party headquarters where the former leader was to vote had 204 delegates on the register made up of founder fathers of the party and card bearing minister of state and other highly placed party members in good standing.



At the end of polls, only 176 of eligible voters cast ballots.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious sweeping more than 80% of the total votes cast. Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 25 votes, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 107, Kennedy Agyapong 32, Boakye Agyarko 0 and Francis Addai Nimo had 6 votes.