NPP Super Delegates Conference: Confusion, chaos as party members exchange blows in Bono East Region

Tempers seem to be rising as the NPP Super Delegates Conference is happening across all regions in the country today, Saturday, August 26, 2023.



In a video making the rounds on social media, some members of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono East Region are seen involved in a heated argument.



Despite attempts by security personnel to separate the arguing parties, one could be seen making a fast move on another as he landed what could be termed a blow on the face.



The cause of the chaos and exchanges can, however, not be ascertained at the moment.



Meanwhile, an outraged Kennedy Agyapong was captured on video protesting the alleged mishandling of his agent at the University of Cape Coast voting centre.



Kennedy Agyapong believes that supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also a candidate in the race carried out the actions, hence his displeasure.



“President Akufo-Addo, I swear God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You will hear what will happen. I swear God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.”



