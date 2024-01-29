NPP Primary: Pru West delegates retain incumbent MP

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates of the Pru West constituency, Bono East Region, Saturday retained Stephen Pambiin Jelulah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) as the Party’s parliamentary candidate for Election 2024.



The election was held at Abease in the district and supervised by officials from the district office of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Jelulah polled 336 out of 416 valid votes cast, while his only contender, Iddirisu Gariba, a former District Chief Executive, had 80 votes.



There was no rejected ballot.



In a related development, delegates in Dormaa Central has re-elected Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the sitting MP, as the 2024 parliamentary candidate.



Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, garnered 345 votes to beat his only competitor, Dr Yaw Yeboah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Volta Aluminium Company Limited, who had 339 votes.



The total valid votes cast was 687, but there were three rejected ballots in the election, conducted and supervised by the EC.