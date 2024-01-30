NPP Primaries: We all paid delegates – Mpraeso MP

Politics of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Davis Opoku Ansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, has stated that all the parliamentary aspirants in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries paid delegates.



According to him even though financial contributions were commonplace, the voters did not solely base their decisions on the monies they received.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on January 29, 2024, he emphasized that he knows of constituencies where candidates spent significant amounts, yet failed to secure victory.



"Who doesn't pay money? Everybody paid money. I don't believe people vote based on the money that we give them because I know certain constituencies that people pay more but still they lost.



"You can't take money out of politics. In America, if you want to know the person who will win the election, just look at their fundraising effort. The person who will be able to raise a lot of money is the one who is going to win.



"Even when a pastor preaches in church, money is given to him as a token of appreciation, but some of the polling station officers drive as far as three hours just to come and vote at Mpraeso," he said.



Davis Opoku Ansah has retained his parliamentary bid in the Mpraeso constituency to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of NPP.







