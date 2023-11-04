NPP Primaries: Watch as Bawumia calls delegates in final campaign push

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a viral video circulating on social media, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, is seen reaching out to party delegates, seeking their support in the run-up to the presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.



Bawumia is in an office, surrounded by some of his key aides, including Sammi Awuku, a former national organizer of the NPP.



The flagbearer hopeful can be seen with an election album containing details of the delegates expected to cast their votes in the upcoming election.



He contacted a number of the delegates by placing calls to them, most of them per the audio exchange which was on loudspeaker expressed their surprise at receiving direct communication from the Vice President.



In these conversations, he expressed his gratitude for their support and urged them to participate in the election.



Dr. Bawumia was heard saying to one delegate: "It's good to let you know that we are very appreciative of your support, so Saturday, make it happen, get there early."



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Dr. Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.





AM/SARA