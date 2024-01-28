NPP Primaries: Ursula, KT Hammond, Asenso-Boakye and Annoh-Dompreh retained as candidates

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T Hammond has been retained as the parliamentary candidate for the party.



He defeated Samuel Binfoh Darkwa in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary.



He won the primary with 311 votes while Binfoh Darkwa polled 125 votes.



In the Ablekuma West constituency, incumbent MP and Minister for Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful defeated her contender Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol.



She polled 817 votes, defeating her opponent Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol, who garnered 241.



Twenty votes were invalidated.



Sylvester Tetteh won the Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom parliamentary primary with 590 votes.



Vida Agyekum Acheampong polled 461 votes whereas Eric Kojo Kuranachie got 34 votes.



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh won the parliamentary primary for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency.



He polled 734 votes while the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw polled 228 votes.



Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare polled 288 to win in the Atiwa East constituency.



Dr. Banning polled 11 votes, while Eric Agyarko had 67 votes and Adade Wiredu polled 44 votes.



In the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye won with 650 votes while Ralph Agyapong brother of Kennedy Agyapong polled 186 votes.