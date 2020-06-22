Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Alhaji Iddi Muhayu-Deen,contributor

NPP Primaries: Thank you for vindicating our unbeatable democratic credentials - NPP to members

The NPP has commended its members and sympathizers for once again rising to the occasion and demonstrating maturity and candour in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the party which came off over the weekend. The party said, this milestone it chalked on Saturday vindicated its unbeatable democratic credentials and further entrenched the NPP’s position as the bastion of internal party democracy on the Continent of Africa and beyond.



In a statement issued by the party and signed by its General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu, on June 21, 2020, in the aftermath of the primaries, the party, while congratulating the newly elected Parliamentary Candidates and thanking the unsuccessful candidates for putting up a healthy contest, also commended its members for respecting the rules of engagements including the Covid-19 health protocols put in place for the conduct of the exercise, which it said, was very successful.



“The primaries, which were held simultaneously in the 168 constituencies across the country on Saturday, June 20, 2020, were extremely peaceful and successful except in a few isolated cases where some not very palatable scenes were recorded in some 3 or 4 constituencies out of the 168. Of course, the NPP did not and could not have anticipated a hundred percent (100%) incidence-free primaries because perfection and infallibility exist nowhere in human lexicon.



The successful conduct of the primaries, which is the first democratic exercise involving mass participation that the country has experienced since the outbreak of Covid-19, fortifies our conviction that the country can equally undertake the other democratic exercises ahead of us including the continuation of the Ghana card registration, the upcoming voter registration and the conduct of the 2020 general elections”, the statement said in parts.



READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:



NPP IS GRATEFUL FOR A SUCCESSFUL PRIMARIES



As we develop a greater appreciation and affection for words that heal, bless and cheer, we will certainly develop an even greater disdain for words that discourage, disparage and destroy.



The NPP is grateful first of all, to almighty God, and to all delegates to the just ended extraordinary constituency delegates conference of the party as well as the aspiring parliamentary candidates and indeed all the members of the party for a successful parliamentary primaries over the weekend.



Having said that, the party wishes to, on this occasion, congratulate all the newly elected Parliamentary Candidates and urges them to reach out to their opposing candidates in the primaries and their supporters with the view to achieving unity and cohesion at the constituency which is key to the party retaining the respective parliamentary seats as well as the presidential elections.



To the aspiring candidates who were unsuccessful in the contest including the incumbent MPs who were not given the nod by the delegates in order to have yet another opportunity to renew their mandate in the 2020 general elections, the party commends them for putting up a healthy contest and wishes them a better luck next time. They should all take consolation in the fact that the process had been very successful contrary to the wishes of our detractors.



Indeed, it is our position that there had not been winners and there had not been losers in the Saturday primaries. The biggest beneficiary and for that matter the real winner is the NPP. We must all take pride in the fact that the rules of engagements spelt out by the party have largely been complied with thereby culminating in this historic milestone, which has further vindicated the NPP’s unbeatable democratic credentials and entrenched the party’s enviable position as the bastion of internal party democracy on the Continent and beyond.



The party also notes with delight that there had been a significant compliance with the Covid-19 health protocols that were put in place at each polling centre, and therefore commends its members/delegates, officials of the electoral commission, the media as well as the security agencies and indeed all persons who played various roles towards the attainment of this enviable feat.



Thank you.



…Signed…



JOHN BOADU GENERAL SECRETARY





