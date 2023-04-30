NPP Primaries: Tema East chair wants Bawumia to go unopposed

General News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema East Constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party has joined some executives from the Eastern and Volta Region who demanding that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia go unopposed in the party's primaries.



It came up during a meeting between the Tema East Constituency Chairman of the party, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV and the Greater Accra delegates of the party on Wednesday 26th April, 2023 in Accra, that the Accra delegates are of similar opinion.



The delegates told the Tema East Constituency Chairman that they think Dr. Bawumia is the most marketed of all persons seeking the 2024 flagbearership and that it will be a smart economic move to skip presidential primaries and save towards the election proper.



Also, the Accra delegates were of the opinion that skipping the primary will save the party unnecessary acrimony that naturally come with presidential and parliamentary primaries.



The meeting had been convened by the delegates following media reports that emerged from an earlier meeting between the Tema East constituency Chairman and delegates of the party in the Volta Region.



The Volta delegates had been the first to call for the automatic candidature of Dr. Bawumia arguing that the Vice President is already well marketed and that his candidature will disprove longstanding accusation against the NPP that it is an Akan party.



Meanwhile, it was in this same meeting that the position of delegates in the Eastern Region was also made known.



According to Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV who had responded to the request for the meeting with the Greater Accra delegates after he had met with the delegates in the Eastern Region in Akim Oda, the Easterners were also of the opinion that Dr. Bawumia has been better marketed than any of the other prospective candidates.



They also believe that Dr. Bawumia stands a better chance of being elected in the national election than any of the others. They point out that the Vice President will easily sweep Northern votes because of his Northern extraction and that this will weaken the NDC’s hold on the Northern sector.



As Ashanti and Eastern regions are NPP strongholds, the candidate will then easily sweep them and cruise to victory.



At the end of the meeting, the Greater Accra region delegates tasked the Tema East Constituency Chairman to relay their position to the national leadership of the party.