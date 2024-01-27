NPP Primaries: Seven hotspot constituencies to look out for

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP has scheduled today January 27, 2024, for its parliamentary elections. As anticipated, certain constituencies are poised for interesting contests, with newcomers vying to unseat incumbents from their seats.



Here are some constituencies to watch closely as they become hotspots of electoral activity



1. Dome Kwabenya: Adwoa Safo faces tough challenge



Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, who made headlines in 2023 for her prolonged absence, is facing a formidable challenge for her seat.



She has apologized for her absence, citing family issues. However, two notable contenders are seeking to unseat her. They are Sheela Oppong Sakyi, a legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady, and Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.



Oquaye Jnr, defeated by Adwoa Safo in the 2020 primaries, hopes to emulate his father, Prof Mike Oquaye, a former speaker of Parliament.







2. Tano North: Freda Prempeh challenged by Bawumia’s spokesperson



Dr. Freda Prempeh, the incumbent MP for Tano North and Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, faces a strong challenge from Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.







3. Bantama: Asenso Boakye in war of words with Kennedy Agyapong



Incumbent MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, is embroiled in a verbal battle with the controversial Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



Agyapong is urging delegates not to vote for Asenso-Boakye, vowing to expose his alleged misdeeds in government and endorsing his brother, Ralph Agyapong.







4. Nsawam Adoagyiri: Annoh-Dompreh Faces a challenge from Hayford Siaw



Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is set to be challenged by Kofi Hayford Siaw, the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority for his seat.







5. Adansi Asokwa: Sammy Binfo Darkwa targets Kobina Tahir Hammond's seat



Sammy Binfo Darkwa, a former NUGS President and Chief Accountant at the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, seeks to unseat MP Kobina Tahir Hammond in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency.







6. Akim Sweduro: Incumbent MP faces Accountant General



The Akim Sweduro Constituency in the Eastern Region anticipates a fierce parliamentary primary for the first time in twelve years.



Incumbent MP Kennedy Osei Nyarko faces competition from businessman Jerome Kwame Akordor and Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwanning-Bosompem.







7. Bekwai: Retired COP Alex George Mensah Rtd ventures into Politics



Retired COP Alex George Mensah, previously embroiled in a scandal involving the removal of the IGP, seeks to capture the Bekwai seat to replace the current Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu who has announced his retirement from Parliament.



Three other contenders, Ralph Poku-Adusei, Henry Opoku-Ware, and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, also vie for the Bekwai MP position.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



