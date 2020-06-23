Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP Primaries: Politics is now scientific - Davis Opoku Ansah discloses winning strategy

Newly elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah says politics is not all about disbursing and luring people with money.



He explained the new dimension approach of politics requires fewer funds to win the hearts of the electorates in an election.



To him, “politics if now scientific” where one has to study the terrain and strategize appropriately to canvas for votes to win an election than promising ‘heaven on earth’.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', OPK has affectionately called told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang that he was “wise” enough in his constituency primary to win the hearts of the people by knowing them.



“We worked hard as a team so we [campaign team] were not surprised when we won the primary,” he said.



Davis Opoku Ansah who doubles as the Communication Director for pressure group AFAG defeated incumbent MP for the area, Seth Kwame Acheampong in their primary.





