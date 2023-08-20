NPP Primaries: Kwabena Agyepong to end nationwide campaign in Ashanti Region

Politics of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate hopeful, will on Tuesday August 22, 2023, end his nationwide campaign tour in Kumasi, Ashanti Region ahead of the Party’s Super Delegates Congress.



His nine-day tour took him through Accra, Dambai, Ho, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Techiman, Sunyani, Goaso and Goaso ahead of the Delegates Conference scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Mr Agyepong, addressing delegates of Oti Region at Dambai, said he would lead a lean government should he be elected as President of the country.



He said he would cut waste in public procurement to ensure value for money, adding that, his vision of ushering in a “New Dawn” was resonating positively with the populace.



“If I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be President, I’ll be substantially different. I don’t see why there should be a Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs or Ministry of Chieftaincy. It used to be a Secretariat at the Presidency.”



“It is not the quantum of money you save by reducing the number of ministries per se but it is the strong moral message you send to the country that as government we’re tightening our belt, leading by example, and walking the talk,” he said.



Mr Agyepong, in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, urged the delegates to vote for values, virtues, principles and reward long dedicated service to the Party.



“Its time for a drastic departure from the status quo, business as usual and more of the same will not work for the NPP in 2024, ” he added.



Mr Agyepong, meeting with delegates of the Central Region in Cape Coast, asserted that the Party needed to elect a leader who represented a “New Dawn” to enhance the Party’s chances of winning the elusive third consecutive term in the 2024 General Election.



The NPP Flagbearer hopeful, who was Press Secretary to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and a former NPP General Secretary, maintained that he had the skills set and relevant experience to help retain power for the Party.



“We need an energetic and decisive leader to reconnect with our Party base and earn the trust of the Ghanaian people. I humbly submit that I offer that hope of a fresh start for Ghana.”