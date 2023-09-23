NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong’s team making the race competitive – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has commendeded Kennedy Agyapong's team for injecting a competitive spirit into the upcoming NPP primaries.



Obiri Boahen, whiles acknowledging the competitiveness, emphasized that Mahamadu Bawumia would ultimately emerge as the winner of the primaries.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on September 18, 2023, he attributed the heightened competition in the primaries to the recent withdrawal of former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, from the race.



He explained that as a result of Kyerematen's exit, both sides of the contest have received support from various segments of his former supporters, creating a tightly contested race.



"They (Kennedy Agyapong and his team) have done well, they are making things competitive and interesting; it is good. If nobody can challenge a candidate in the election, then it becomes one single person. But they are doing well, I have monitored his speeches," Obiri Boahen remarked.



He continued, "Let me congratulate them for their job; they are making the race keenly competitive. But I am promising that the candidate that I am bringing will lead on November 4th and in the general elections, so he will win, and nobody is scared."



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addiah Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







