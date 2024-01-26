NPP Primaries: Kadahene charges EC, other stakeholders to ensure peace

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Paramount Chief of Kade Traditional Area, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, has engaged various stakeholders ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.



In his effort to rally for a peaceful, free, and fair election in the Kade Constituency, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II engaged stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, officials of the NPP, as well as aspirants.



In a meeting with the head of the Electoral Commission for the Kwaebiberem Municipal Assembly, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu emphasized the need to ensure a peaceful process.



“We are all aware that the New Patriotic Party will hold elections tomorrow, and as chief of Kade with the responsibility of ensuring peace for my people, it is incumbent on me to ensure there is no trouble and find a solution if there is a threat of any,” he stated.



“The idea is that if Kade, which is under Kwaebiberem, Akwatia, and Asamankese, all witness a peaceful election, that is when we can claim a peaceful country,” he added.



Briefing the Kadehene on preparations made by the Electoral Commission, Mr. James Haywood-Daddie, the Municipal Electoral Director, stated that all necessary resources and arrangements have been made for the election.



“The election will come off tomorrow from 7 am to 2 pm. We started our preparation about a week ago, and as we speak, all the materials, including the ballot papers, have arrived,” he said.



In terms of security arrangements, Mr. Haywood-Daddie said the EC is working hand in hand with the Ghana Police Service and is assured of security for the election.



“The aspirants are also aware of all the arrangements. In fact, on Wednesday, in the office of the police commander at Asuom, all the stakeholders were called for a meeting, and I gave every answer I am supposed to give as the head of EC. We also have a one-on-one engagement with the aspirants,” he said.



Welcoming the assurance of the EC, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II charged the commission and all the stakeholders involved in the election process to commit to and ensure peace, fairness, and transparency in the election.



The NPP will be electing parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs on Saturday.



In the Kade Constituency, five candidates, namely Alexander Kwadwo Agyare, Eric Ntiri-Mensah, Patrick Asomaning Darkwa, Kofi Ntow Kwaning, and Gifty Asare Obeyaa, are contesting for the party’s ticket for the 2024 general election.