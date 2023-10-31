NPP Primaries: I will take action if delegates display their vote - Kennedy Agyapong warns

Politics of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has warned the party ahead of the upcoming flagbearer election against display of votes by any delegates.



Speaking in an interview on Kastle FM over the weekend, Agyapong expressed his concerns about the possibility of votes being openly displayed, referencing incidents that occurred during the super delegates' elections.



He made it clear that he would not tolerate a repeat of such practices this time around, warning that should such actions occur, there would be consequences.



“They claim that they will be able to see who you vote for. Who will have access to your vote? We won't tolerate a repeat of what happened during the super delegate elections this time, where they asked people to reveal their votes after casting them.



"If they attempt such a thing, they will witness the consequences. I'm also closely monitoring the electoral officer in Kasoa, and he should be careful. He should not take it upon himself to create any polling station,” he said.



He offered advice to the party's delegates stating that they should not hesitate to accept money from candidates seeking to influence their voting decisions, regardless of any attached curses.



He said such curses will be ineffective because of the purpose for which they are invoked.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



