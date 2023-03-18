NPP Primaries: 'I will support anyone who wins the contest' - Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says although he is optimistic of winning the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Flagbearership race, he will support any other candidate who wins the contest.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto both resigned from their ministerial positions to contest the NPP) flagbearership race.



Other members of the Party who have openly declared their intentions to also contest the race include the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Presidential Spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



In an exclusive interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto realized that the ultimate goal is to ensure that the NPP retains power in 2024.



He noted that if he loses the elections, he is ever ready to support whoever will emerge winner to ensure that the goal to retain power is achieved.



“I am not a difficult person and the goal is to help the NPP retain power in 2024 and so If I win, fine, but if I do not win, I will support whoever will emerges winner to ensure that the goal to retain power is achieved. It is worrying that people sometimes personalize issues.”



“NPP is one of the biggest political parties in Africa with a long history that speaks for itself. The goal is to retain power that is break the 8,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.